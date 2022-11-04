King Charles had ‘trade off’ with late Queen in shock move before death

file footage

King Charles reportedly had a major ‘trade off’ with his late mother Queen Elizabeth months before her death that included his disgraced brother Prince Andrew and his wife Camilla, as per a royal expert.



Queen Elizabeth, who made history as the longest-reigning British monarch before passing away in September this year at 96, announced earlier this year in January that Charles’ wife Camilla be referred to as ‘Queen Consort’ when he becomes King.

While the move shocked royal enthusiasts at the time, royal author Christopher Andersen has suggested that the move may have come as part of a ‘deal’ between now-King Charles and his mother the Queen in which the monarch was allowed to help Andrew in lieu of accepting Camilla as Queen.

In a chat with Us Weekly, Andersen said that while the Queen wanted to ‘dip into her personal pocket’ to settle Prince Andrew’s sex abuse case, which proved to be the perfect way for Charles to get his wish.

Andersen explained that the Queen giving money to Andrew “meant, really—because Charles just was going to be the heir—that this was also money that would’ve come to him eventually.”

“While Charles could have objected, he decided this would be the perfect time to endorse Camilla as a Queen Consort,” he continued.

Andersen added, “In a kind of an unspoken implicit deal, this was the trade-off… And that announcement was made … it was very abrupt, you may recall, it was something that took everybody by surprise.”

“The Queen was so against Camilla ever becoming queen for decades and decades, that it, it was a complete about-face, and that I think shocked a lot of people,” he concluded.

In her official endorsement of Camilla as Queen Consort, Queen Elizabeth announced in January 2022, “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me. And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”