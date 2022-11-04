Prince William shares a video message as he unveils finalists for Earthshot prize

Prince William on Friday shared a video message as he unveiled the finalists for his Earthshot prize, which awards 1 million pounds ($1.12 million) each to five winners developing solutions to major environmental problems.



According to Reuters, the 15 finalists across five categories range from a Kenyan startup that makes cleaner-burning stoves to a city-wide recycling initiative in Amsterdam. The prize received more than 1,000 nominations.

"They are directing their time, energy, and talent towards bold solutions with the power to not only solve our planet's greatest environmental challenges, but to create healthier, more prosperous, and more sustainable communities for generations to come," William said of the finalists.

In his video message, Prince William says, “Hello Earthshot finalists for 2022. Great to have you on board. You are doing fantastic work and I’m really looking forward to Boston.”



The awards ceremony will take place in Boston on Dec. 2.