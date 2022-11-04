Prince William, Prince Harry will be reminded of 'shared tragedies' after 'The Crown'

Prince William and Prince Harry are likely to see a difference in their relationship after The Crown season five.

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti believes the Netflix series could rub the emotional vein of both the brothers, reminding them shared traumatic past.

He told Express.co.uk: "The Crown will touch much more on their life and the things that affected them, so I think it's inevitable there will be an increased interest in their lives and their history.

"It could make them feel closer or it could make them feel less close."

Mr Sacerdoti said it "will definitely" change their relationship.

He said, "I think that any resurgence of interests in their childhood stories and the difficulties and tragedies that were part of it will definitely be the sort of thing that can make their relationship change."

The Crown season five releases on November 9.