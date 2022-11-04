Britney Spears slams estranged father Jamie in scathing Instagram rant

Britney Spears slammed her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears, once again on Instagram on Thursday.
The Criminal crooner, 40, penned a lengthy note, detailing all the ‘wonderful’ things she is able to do since her 13-year conservatorship ended last year.
Spears began the post, “It’s been a while since I talked to my pops !!!,” and posted a throwback photo.
“Brit Brit’s got some good special news … this year I’ve been able to get cash for the first time with my ATM card !!!,” she wrote.
The Toxic singer continued, “Damn I must say … not being a part of your slave treatment program has changed my life!!! Guess what ??? I can go to spas now too!!!”
The Grammy-winning singer shared her estranged father, 70, wouldn’t let her go to spas out of fear she would “drink coffee” — another thing she’s now embracing.
“I’m an equal person now … and I’m so HAPPY !!!,” she wrote. “Anyways I just wanted to give you a beautiful SPECIAL HAPPY [expletive] you!!!.”
Spears conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 after she spoke out during a bombshell court testimony about the “abuse” and “bullying” she suffered.
