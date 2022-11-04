Meghan Markle’s friend claims Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ has ‘double meaning’

file footage

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir is titled Spare, understood to be a take on the royal adage ‘heir and spare’, but a friend of Meghan Markle’s thinks it may have a ‘double meaning’.



Canadian TV personality Elaine Lui, who is close associates with Meghan’s best buds Ben Mulroney and Markus Anderson, recently shared that the Duke of Sussex’s memoir title might mean something more or something else entirely than what is believed, as per Express UK.

Lui shared, “It is actually a really kind verb. It involves effort. When you spare some time or money or thought for someone, you're making an effort and more often than not it's a helpful effort. In some cases, to spare is also to save.”

She continued, “You can spare someone the trouble of having to do something that isn't pleasant, something potentially harmful. Spare and save are interchangeable in that context.”

“There can also be benevolence associated with sparing someone. 'I didn't want to ask her about that because I wanted to spare her feelings.' And all of those ideas also apply to Prince Harry, given his personal evolution and the mission he and Meghan Markle have set for themselves and their work,” Lui further explained.

It is pertinent to mention that a majority of royal experts believe that Prince Harry’s memoir is titled Spare as a play on the phrase ‘heir and spare’ used to refer to him as the ‘spare’, and his older brother, Prince William, the ‘heir’ to the throne.