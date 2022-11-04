Kanye West says he will not speak for 30 days: 'Verbal fast'

Kanye West is trying out new ways to keep himself away from worldly pleasures.

The 45-year-old rapper turned to his Twitter on Thursday to announce a 30-day 'cleanse' for his soul.

“I’m taking a 30 day cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse,” Ye said.

“In God we praise. Amen,” he added. “But my Twitter still lit.”

West's tweet comes after the app lifted ban from his account following Elon Musk's Twitter buy-out.

The father-of-four was restricted on the social media platform over his anti-semitic remarks.