Amber Heard disappearance from Twitter ‘another win’ for Elon Musk?

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has reacted to Amber Heard’s disappearance on Twitter after her alleged ex-boyfriend Elon Musk took charge.
According to Daily Star, many Hollywood celebrities along with Amber Heard have deleted their Twitter account after Elon Musk confirmed takeover.
The Aquaman actress Twitter handle disappeared after the world’s richest man bought the platform for $44 billion.
Heard’s account @realAmberHeard was unable to be found on Twitter as of Thursday.
Piers Morgan took to Twitter and shared New York Post report titled “Amber Heard's Twitter disappears after ex Elon Musk's $44B takeover” on his timeline and dubbed it another win.
He wrote, “Another win!” followed by clapping hands emoticons.
Amber and Musk reportedly dated in 2016, keeping their love under wraps for a year before going public, and split in 2018, according to the New York Post.
