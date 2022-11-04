Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in ‘another one of their little holes’ with ‘glaring inconsistencies’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are baring the high tides as ‘inconsistent’ claims about their kids Archie and Lilibet.



These claims have been brought to light by Royally Us, hosts Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi.

It began in reference to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s comments about Lilibet’s milestones, which Ms Garibaldi the tyke already reached.

She began by referencing the “hole” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s stories and admitted, “Meghan said that Lili started walking. Even though Harry said back in April she started walking. So another one of these little holes in the stories.”

Mr Ross on the other hand defended Meghan Markle by pointing out how “a lot of parents can relate to”, how a child can “take a step and then you don't see it again for a few weeks.”

“This is what came to my mind, when they take two steps and then they never walk again,” he added before signing off.

These sides have formed shortly after Meghan Markle broke down her morning routine on Archetypes to Canada’s First Lady.

At the time she referenced the chaotic time she’s been experiencing as a mom of two youngsters and admitted, “I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older.”

“But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie's up.”

“I start doing his lunchbox right before he's up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband's helping me get him downstairs.”