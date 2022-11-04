PTI is all set for nationwide protests after Friday prayers today as party chair and former prime minister Imran Khan recovers following the attempt on his life during the ongoing anti-government protest march towards Islamabad.
The PTI chair was injured after a man opened fire at him in Gujranwala near the party's reception camp. He sustained injuries on his leg.
He is leading an anti-government long march toward Islamabad. He earlier said that the protest march will continue for another 10 months till the date for elections is announced.
Before this announcement, the plan was to reach the federal capital by November 4. It was later revised to November 8-9 and then again revised to November 11. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry then announced the party will keep changing the dates to "tire the government out".
This is the PTI chair's second march towards Islamabad after he was ousted via a no-confidence motion earlier this year.
The political instability in Pakistan has also fuelled economic uncertainty, with international rating agencies questioning if the current government can maintain difficult economic policies in the face of political pressure and looming elections.
Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas, after meeting Imran Khan at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, shared that the PTI chair’s health is much better.
"Khan’s health is much better. Let’s see what doctors advise Imran Khan,” said Raas. He also added that the party’s march towards Islamabad will continue.
The long march management ignored the numerous threat alerts given by the Punjab Police even in written form, reported local media.
The PTI leaders, as well as Imran Khan’s chief security officer, were informed about the threats by the police. The police had told the PTI long march administration to use bulletproof rostrum and glass a number of times.
Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujrat Division Muhammad Akhtar Abbas said that the unfortunate incident in Gujranwala during the long march could have been avoided if a bulletproof rostrum had been used.
Read more.
Slain journalist Arshad Sharif was staying at a penthouse in an apartment building owned by businessmen brothers Waqar...
Advocate Muhammad Afaq maintains in plea that Imran Khan is no more illegible to retain party chairman's post after...
Haris was named as a replacement for Zaman after the latter was ruled out of today's match due to an aggravated injury...
Khurram Dastgir said the PTI's long march is a furlong march that has killed a couple of citizens
Rana Sanauallah vows that if he laid his hands on Khan, he won’t "spare him"
Rana Sanaullah says he would "send PTI Chairman Imran Khan to Balochistan after arresting him"