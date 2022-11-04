PTI is all set for nationwide protests after Friday prayers today as party chair and former prime minister Imran Khan recovers following the attempt on his life during the ongoing anti-government protest march towards Islamabad.

The PTI chair was injured after a man opened fire at him in Gujranwala near the party's reception camp. He sustained injuries on his leg.

He is leading an anti-government long march toward Islamabad. He earlier said that the protest march will continue for another 10 months till the date for elections is announced.

Before this announcement, the plan was to reach the federal capital by November 4. It was later revised to November 8-9 and then again revised to November 11. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry then announced the party will keep changing the dates to "tire the government out".

This is the PTI chair's second march towards Islamabad after he was ousted via a no-confidence motion earlier this year.

The political instability in Pakistan has also fuelled economic uncertainty, with international rating agencies questioning if the current government can maintain difficult economic policies in the face of political pressure and looming elections.

November 4, Friday

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas, after meeting Imran Khan at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital, shared that the PTI chair’s health is much better.

"Khan’s health is much better. Let’s see what doctors advise Imran Khan,” said Raas. He also added that the party’s march towards Islamabad will continue.

8:20am — Threat alerts given to long march admin by police ignored

The long march management ignored the numerous threat alerts given by the Punjab Police even in written form, reported local media.

The PTI leaders, as well as Imran Khan’s chief security officer, were informed about the threats by the police. The police had told the PTI long march administration to use bulletproof rostrum and glass a number of times.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujrat Division Muhammad Akhtar Abbas said that the unfortunate incident in Gujranwala during the long march could have been avoided if a bulletproof rostrum had been used.



