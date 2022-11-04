 
Friday November 04, 2022
The Crown will change Prince William and Harry's relationship

By Web Desk
November 04, 2022
The Crown will change Prince William and Harrys relationship

The upcoming series of The Crown is set to focus on the breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's relationship, a topic which will "inevitably" affect Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship, according to a royal commentator.

During the Duke and Duchess's bombshell Oprah interview Harry admitted the brothers have been through "hell together" but are on "different paths".

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti said the resurgence in the interest surrounding their childhood will "definitely" change the brothers' relationship.