The Crown will change Prince William and Harry's relationship

The upcoming series of The Crown is set to focus on the breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's relationship, a topic which will "inevitably" affect Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship, according to a royal commentator.
During the Duke and Duchess's bombshell Oprah interview Harry admitted the brothers have been through "hell together" but are on "different paths".
Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti said the resurgence in the interest surrounding their childhood will "definitely" change the brothers' relationship.
Meghan accused of lying about the claims she made about having researched the royal family before marrying Prince Harry
The mansion is comprised of seven bedrooms and a backyard that offers space for a mini tropical getaway
The 20-year-old pop star was spotted chatting with a friend after leaving a workout session
Prince Harry’s upcoming bombshell memoir Spare has been labelled ‘critic proof’ by a publishing expert
Kim was accompanied by close friend Olivia Pierson
The SKIMS founder penned a touching birthday tribute to Kendall Jenner as she turned 27