King Charles wants no Harry-Meghan drama on coronation: report

King Charles III’s Coronation to be held on May 6, 2023 (Saturday) in a ceremony which will also see the new monarch's wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, anointed and crowned.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attendance at the ceremony still remains unknown. However, it's clear that the new King won't allow the couple to steal his thunder.

Speaking on TalkTV, royal commentator Afua Hagan suggested Teh couple could be sidelined at the coronation, which is set to take place on their young son's fourth birthday, because Charles will "want to focus of the day to be on himself and obviously, Queen Camilla".

She added that, despite this, we "shouldn't expect [Harry and Meghan] to play a role".



She noted that this will be partly because "people will find it so controversial" and because King will want the "focus" to be on himself, as well as Camilla.

According to the royal expert, even though Harry and Meghan may not "play a role", we should expect to "see them there", despite them not being working royals.