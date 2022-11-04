King Charles wants no Harry-Meghan drama on coronation: report

King Charles III’s Coronation to be held on May 6, 2023 (Saturday) in a ceremony which will also see the new monarch's wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, anointed and crowned.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attendance at the ceremony still remains unknown. However, it's clear that the new King won't allow the couple to steal his thunder.
Speaking on TalkTV, royal commentator Afua Hagan suggested Teh couple could be sidelined at the coronation, which is set to take place on their young son's fourth birthday, because Charles will "want to focus of the day to be on himself and obviously, Queen Camilla".
She added that, despite this, we "shouldn't expect [Harry and Meghan] to play a role".
She noted that this will be partly because "people will find it so controversial" and because King will want the "focus" to be on himself, as well as Camilla.
According to the royal expert, even though Harry and Meghan may not "play a role", we should expect to "see them there", despite them not being working royals.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are rumoured to be dating
Bruce's blended family issued a joint statement announcing that he was 'stepping away from the career
The petition reached 40,000 signatories
'Double XL' also stars Huma Qureshi, Mahat Raghvendra and Zaheer Iqbal in lead roles
King Charles’ former butler said, 'I find that emotional. I thought that was lovely'
Her outing comes on the heels of the drama on the set of DWD