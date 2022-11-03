'The Witcher' fans want Henry Cavill in and writers out in petiton

The Witcher fans are unhappy about the news that Henry Cavill was switched for Liam Hemsworth and current writers on board, as they launched a petition to reverse this decision.

As per Daily Mail, a Change.org petition has been launched and has registered over 12,000 signatures.

The open letter stated that the British actor would get back on the series, and the signatories also demanded that the writers be replaced.

'Henry isn't leaving The Witcher because of Superman; Netflix executives have once again made a grave decision against delivering for their fans.

'The reason why The Witcher is such a popular show is the fans' love of the source material of books and games, that are hated by and have actively been mocked by the writers and showrunner.

The Superman star gave his sword to The Hunger Games actor after three years of playing the monster-hunting Geralt of Rivia character.

'Henry Cavill is one of those big fans, he knows all of it inside out and wanted to stay true to Sapkowski's world, which is why Netflix wants to replace him.'

The petition also asked fans to boycott the upcoming season.

'We already had to suffer through the disaster that was the end of Game of Thrones - NETFLIX don't repeat the exact same mistake of holding onto writers and showrunners that believe themselves to be superior to the actual creator of the stories that made them successful,' the petition concluded.