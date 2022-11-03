Kate Middleton appears to be in high spirits during visit to Scarborough

Kate Middleton left the onlookers jaw-dropped as she recently arrived at Scarborough, North Yorkshire with her hubby Prince William.
Dressed up in a beige long coat, paired with a handbag and heels, the mother-of-three appeared to be in high spirits walking beside the Prince of Wales who wore a blue jacket on top of a burgundy jumper and blue shirt.
The couple first toured The Street – a community hub hosting local organisations to allow them to grow and develop their services.
This came after Sky News reported that the couple is keen to “support the hard-pressed” cost-of-living crisis. It was reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales “are not shying away from the issue" of the rising cost of living and are keen to "support the hard-pressed" in "parts of the country that need a light shone on them".
