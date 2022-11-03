Jennifer Aniston sends internet into frenzy with latest video: ‘Naturally stunning goddess’

Jennifer Aniston sends internet into frenzy in latest video: ‘Naturally stunning goddess’

Jennifer Aniston sent pulses racing as she showed off her natural curls in the latest video dropped on her social media.

The Friends alum dropped a hair tutorial for her 40.7 million followers on Instagram as she flaunted her curls while donning a bathrobe.

Aniston revealed the secret behind her perfect hairdo as she showed her fans how to curl their hair without using any iron rod.

The Morning Show star could be seen applying lightweight hair oil to her golden tresses from her haircare line LolaVie after she air-dried them.

“Air dry and a little bit of @lolavie,” Aniston captioned the reel.

Several of her followers and peers from the industry gushed over the Hollywood diva as they branded her “the most beautiful woman on this planet.”



“You are the most naturally stunning goddess,” actor Jenna Dewan wrote in comments while Rita Wilson penned, “Love the waves and air dry!”

Actor Michelle Pfeiffer commented, "LOVE!" as one fan penned, “You’re making me want to embrace my natural wavy hair!!”

“Looks sooo good on YOU,” the user added.