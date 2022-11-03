Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez hold hands as they step out in LA with her son Max

Ben Affleck and his ladylove Jennifer Lopez exude perfect couple goals as they stepped out in Los Angeles.
The Marry Me star and the Good Will Hunting actor held hands as they took a stroll in the city with JLo’s son Max.
The newlyweds turned heads with their stylish outfits on their day out during which they also stopped for donut shopping.
Lopez simply looked stunning in a cranberry-colored v-neck sweater which she paired with a white tank top with a low neckline along with matching pants.
She completed her look with gorgeous shades long with large gold hoop earrings and a necklace while glamming up her overall appearance with warm-toned makeup.
The singer-actor opted for natural-colored hiking boots while she carried a cross-body bag.
Meanwhile, Affleck looked dapper as he sported a navy sport coat with light-colored pants and multicolor Nike sneakers.
In one of the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Lopez’s son Max could be seen in a blue hoodie and matching trousers while he munched on a donut.
