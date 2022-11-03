William, Kate see royal duties through 'cost of living crisis'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly focusing on the ongoing cost-of-living crisis as they take on the new roles since King Charles' accession to throne.
As reported by Sky News, the Prince and Princess of Wales “are not shying away from the issue" of the rising cost of living and are keen to "support the hard-pressed" in "parts of the country that need a light shone on them".
The one of the most recent royal duties of the couple marks their trip to Scarborough including a royal visit to the Royal Foundation on Community Impact Day.
The outlet was told that the parents of three and their team have been aware of the rising economic pressure across the country.
"The cost of living crisis is a lens through which they're now looking at their work,” an insider said.
