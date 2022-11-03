Sonam Kapoor pens an appreciation note for Anand Ahuja, calls him 'angel husband'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018

Sonam Kapoor pens down an appreciation post for husband Anand Ahuja.

Kapoor posted an adorable picture on social media where she could be seen kissing Ahuja on his cheeks in a backdrop surrounded with mountains.

Sonam wrote: “Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get. Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness. “

“I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. PS: nothing beats holding your hand and walking, wrote the Neerja actress.”

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8th, 2018. The couple welcomed son Vayu on August 20th, 2022.



Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor last appeared in the film Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She next has Blind in the pipeline which is going to be a remake of the 2011 Korean movie, reports IndiaToday.