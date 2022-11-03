Charles to not follow Queen’s tradition on 1st Remembrance Day as monarch

King Charles III is expected to not follow Queen Elizabeth II's tradition while carrying out the wreath placing ceremony to commemorate those who were lost in the war on Remembrance Sunday.

Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have designed their own wreaths for the first time for the ceremony, slated to be held later this year.

"The former Monarch’s wreath was thought to be adorned by approximately 93 poppies while the King’s new one will feature around 50," reported Express.co.uk.

The Telegraph reported that the King’s wreath will have a wide ribbon – referring to his racing colours.

As per the outlet, the Kings’ wreath features purple, red, and gold while Camilla’s wreath will feature her family’s racing colours.

The Queen Consort’s wreath will not be personally laid by the royal but by an equerry. She will stand on the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building.