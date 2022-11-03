Miley Cyrus feels like her father tried to ‘cash in on her fame’

Miley Cyrus reportedly has strained relations with her father Billy Ray ever since he parted ways with her mother Tish Cyrus and initiated a relationship with Aussie singer Firerose.

An insider close to the Angels Like You singer told Radar Online that the singer “simply had enough of her dad” and has completely shut him out of her life.

"Things were already tense between Miley and Billy Ray, but they had a blowup this summer. There hasn't been a word between them since,” the insider said.

“Miley told him she always felt like he was trying to cash in on her fame, dating back to when she played Hannah Montana on TV. She believes Tish is the one who looked out for her,” the source added.

Another insider shared that Miley and Tish believe that Billy is having a “late-in-life crisis” while adding, “They love him, but it’s embarrassing to watch him act like a silly fool and spend an absolute fortune on this girl.”

The source further said that the Achy Breaky Heart singer has been “dropping a bundle of jewelry, designer fashions and five-star spa treatments, and is talking about buying Firerose houses.”

“To cap it off, he doesn’t want a prenup, and his family thinks that’s ludicrous — he’s worth $20 million, at least. The fear is he’s throwing his life away.”

The outlet further shared that his inner circle is trying to talk some sense into him but “he doesn’t care” as “he’s in love.”