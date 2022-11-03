King Charles honours Princess Anne, Prince Edward, snubs Prince Andrew yet again

King Charles seemingly snubbed his disgraced brother Prince Andrew as the monarch reunited with his younger siblings for the first time since state funeral of their late mother Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles was joined by Princess Anne and Prince Edward as the royals headed a reception to honour medal winning athletes from Team GB.
The reception was held at Buckingham Palace for athletes from the Olympic and Paralympic teams who won medals at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics.
King Charles wife Queen Consort Camilla and the Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Gloucester also joined the trio, however, Prince Andrew was not present.
Later, the palace shared adorable photos from the reception, saying “Tonight at Buckingham Palace, hundreds of medal winners gathered for a reception, hosted by The King and The Queen Consort, joined by The Earl of Wessex @paralympicsgb_official Patron, The Princess Royal @TeamGB President, and The Duke of Gloucester, in celebration of their achievements.”
