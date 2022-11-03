King Charles 'framed photos' of THIS actress on his bedroom walls

King Charles III had profound affection for actress Barbra Streinsand.

His Majesty once admitted that the star was his only 'pinup', as per new biography "The King: The Life of Charles III."

“People look at me in amazement when I say she is devastatingly attractive with a great deal of sex appeal,” the royal once wrote.

He became fascinated actress during is time at Cambridge University.

Author Christopher Anderson further writes: “A personal favorite: the soundtrack from the 1968 film for which she won an Academy Award, ‘Funny Girl."

“He saw it three times. A framed photograph of Streisand hung in his rooms at Cambridge and went up on the wall of his bedroom at Buckingham Palace after graduation," the author concluded.