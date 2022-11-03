Prince Harry turns to military training for ‘scorched earth’ attack plan

Prince Harry’s alleged attempts to destroy King Charles are reportedly made from military books on ‘scorched earth’ tactics.
This claim has been made by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser, in a piece for news.com.au.
She began by saying, “If Harry goes scorched earth with Spare, could he leave his father with no choice?”
“As sovereign, his job is to protect the monarchy at all costs, even if the threat is coming from his own family.”
“Think of this possibility as less of a case of punitive retaliation and more of Charles’ hand being forced to try and protect the House of Windsor from the ‘truth-telling’ duo.”
Prince Harry's memoir titled 'Spare' is out on January 10, 2023
