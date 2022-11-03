Prince William longs to meet wild mountains gorillas

FileFootage

Prince William recently opened up on his “love” for the annual event which encourages the conservations efforts across Africa.



The Prince of Wales on Wednesday met judges, alumni and conservation experts at St James’s Palace where he accompanied Charles Mayhew – chief executive of Tusk.

“He speaks so eloquently. You go in any community and he will charm everyone. So, I’ve got a big sort of soft spot for David,” William said.

When the CEO of Uganda’s Conservation Through Public Health told William that they hope to take the royal “to see the gorillas”.

To this William responded: “Yes, Charlie goes on and on about the gorillas.

“I would love to see them one day. It’s sort of the one thing I haven’t been able to do yet.”