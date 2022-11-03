King Charles, Princess Diana marriage was 'train smash': 'It was mistake'

King Charles III and Princess Diana marriage could not have survived, says an expert.
Journalist Penny Junor notes Charles did not want to get married to Diana up until she walked down the aisle.
She said: "I believe that on his way down the aisle, Charles did glance across at Camilla with a slightly wistful look on his face.
"I think that Charles probably knew that he was making a mistake but it was too late.
"He didn't have the courage and goodness knows who would have had the courage to call off a wedding of that magnitude.
"And Diana likewise, shortly before the wedding she said to her sisters, 'I can't go through with this' and they said too late Duch your face is on the tea towels."
She added: "The marriage between Charles and Diana was a train smash.
"These are two people who should have never have married one another."
Charles and Diana finalised their divorce in 1996.
