Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir has reportedly got his family a one-way ticket into “entirely new terrorist.”



These claims have been made by the royal commentator Sandro Monetti in his most recent interview with CNN.

He began by pointing out Prince Harry’s promise of a “raw, unflinching and honest,” account of life and added, “From Harry’s point of view, he wants to get his own narrative out there as a matter of public record.”



“This is nothing that royals have ever done before, so we’re in entirely new territory,” he pointed out.

While discussing the Windsor Christmas invite Mr Monetti added, “King Charles had offered an olive branch, but it appears that has been snapped in two with this.”

He even addressed the rumors of later edits and had shocking insights into Prince Harry’s alleged insensitivity and admitted before concluding, “There have been some edits to it, but I don’t think we’re going to get too much of a watered down version.”