Pakistan captain Babar Azam (from left) with South Africa captain Temba Bavuma during the toss. -@TheRealPCB/ Twitter

SYDNEY: The Men in Green are batting first after winning the toss against South Africa in today's must-win T20 World Cup game.

Mohammad Haris has replaced the injured Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan lineup, while David Miller has been ruled out of this match for South Africa with back spasms. The left-hander has been replaced by Heinrich Klaasen.

Lineups

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan are placed fifth in Group 2 with just two points from three games.

To stay in alive, the first and foremost task for Pakistan is to win against South Africa and then beat Bangladesh on Sunday. Then hope that Zimbabwe or the Netherlands register an upset win against their opponents, India or South Africa, respectively.

If Pakistan beats South Africa on Thursday, Bangladesh on Sunday and the Netherlands goes against all odds to upset Proteas on Sunday, then Pakistan will finish above South Africa in points table and qualify for the semi-finals along with India.

If Pakistan wins both the games and India is upset by Zimbabwe then Pakistan and India will tie on points table with six points each. Pakistan already has a better NRR than India at this stage as they’ve +0.765 compare to India’s +0.730.

Pakistan can also qualify if they win their both games and the match between South Africa and the Netherlands is washed out.

The washout would restrict South Africa to 6 points but it will have fewer wins than Pakistan.

According to clause 16.10.2(b) of playing conditions, if two or more teams have equal points then team with greater number of wins will qualify for the semi-final. A washout between the Netherlands and South Africa would mean two wins and two wash-outs for SA while Pak would have three wins, if they win both games.

Though, there is no forecast of rain on Sunday in Adelaide.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan’s quest to remain in contention will stay alive only if they beat South Africa in Sydney on Thursday, otherwise they will be knocked out.