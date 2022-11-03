Selena Gomez speaks out on viral photos with Hailey Bieber

File footage

Selena Gomez has addressed the viral moment with Hailey Bieber for the first time since their picture sent shockwaves through the internet.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, addressed the viral moment in her latest interview with the Vulture and denied allegations of their rumored feud.

Gomez talked about her reunion with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala last month and said, “it’s not even a thing.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place star told the outlet that there wasn’t any drama between her and the model. “Yeah, it’s not a big deal,” she said. “It’s not even a thing.”

Gomez and Bieber’s picture went viral last month. According to Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed that the photo was meant to “show the world that there’s no beef or bad feelings” between them.

The viral photo was also shared a month after Bieber, 25, made an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

In the episode, the runway queen rejected any allegations that she was “romantically involved” with her now-husband while he was dating the Wolves singer.

Bieber also told the host that since marrying the Stay singer, she’s spoken to Gomez and that there’s nothing but “respect” and “love” between them.