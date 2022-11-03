Piers Morgan lashes out at Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe has said it was “really important” for him to speak out against JK Rowling over transgender rights.
The Harry Potter actor claimed he would not have been able to look himself in the mirror had he not made a statement.
TV presenter Piers Morgan lashed out at the actor in a Twitter post for his remarks against Rowling.
"Why didn’t the virtue-signalling little twerp stand up for women’s rights?", Morgan said.
Radcliffe asserted his support for trans people in 2020, after a series of “transphobic” tweets by Rowling, who suggested the word “woman” was being erased.
In an interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe said that many young, queer and transgender fans of the fantasy series had been hurt by Rowling’s posts.
