Siddhant Chaturvedi addresses dating rumours with Navya Naveli Nanda

Siddhant Chaturvedi addressed the rumours that he is dating Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and denied them, as reported by Hindustan Times.



Siddhant has been linked with Navya for quite some time and the two were last spotted attending Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. However, in the latest interview, Siddhant rejected all the rumours and said that he is single and he wishes he was seeing someone.

When asked to share one rumour about him that he wishes was true, Siddhant told GoodTimes, "That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.” Phone Bhoot costar Ishaan Khatter was also with Siddhant during the interview. Ishaan shared that he wishes rumours about his lifestyle and net worth were true.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will be seen next in Phone Bhoot. Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles and has its theatrical release on November 4.