'Pathaan' teaser releases: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and others react to the teaser

'Pathaan' is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra

On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, his much-anticipated film Pathaan’s teaser has been released by the actor.

SRK shared the breathtaking teaser on his Instagram and wrote: “Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye… #PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

As soon as the trailblazing teaser came out, it broke the internet making not only the fans go crazy but also blew away the minds of some renowned celebrities of Bollywood.



Check out the reaction of the celebrities:

Alia Bhatt

Taking it to her Instagram, the mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt shared the teaser on the story and wrote: “Just Next Level” followed by fireworks emoticons.

Anushka Sharma

Sharma reposted the teaser on her social media handle and wrote: “Woah birthday boy! Super stoked to see you like this @iamsrk.”

Janhvi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor wrote: “Birthday surprise ho toh aisa!!! 25th Jan 2023 it is!”

Rajkumar Rao

“Happy birthday Legend @iamsrk sir. Love, love and only love. #Pathaan in Jan 2023.”

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik, taking it to his twitter account, expressed excitement wrote: “Woah woah woah!! Unbelievable!! Boom” followed by a firework emoticon and a fist.

Siddharth Anand’s directorial film Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in significant roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 25th, 2023, reports PinkVilla.