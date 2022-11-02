Meghan Markle did not want Kate Middleton to take 'personal photo' of Archie

Meghan Markle wanted Kate Middleton to stay away from Archie's photos.



The Duchess of Sussex, for reasons unknown, turned down Kate's request to click portraits of the newborn, reveals a royal expert.

Neil Sean says on his YouTube channel: "This was a very special gesture from the now-Princess of Wales to Meghan Markle when she had her first child, Archie."

Prince William's wife offered to "take the personal picture of baby Archie", amongst many other professional UK-Based photographers.

Mr Sean added: "According to that good source, apparently Meghan turned that opportunity down flat.

"And as ever we have to say allegedly [but] we're not quite sure why [Meghan turned Kate's offer down].

However, Mr Sean went on to laud Kate for her "warm and generous nature" over the apparent gesture.

He added: "You didn't need to hire a photographer, as Harry and Meghan did.