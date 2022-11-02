Hypocrite Harry ‘desperate for help now’: ‘Beheaded pals for talking to media!’

Prince Harry has been bashed by unnamed sources for asking pals and ex-girlfriends to go on the record, despite ‘going through the roof’ whenever anyone turned to the media.
These revelations have been made by an unnamed source close to The Sun.
The unnamed insider began by admitting, “Harry did reach out. Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately most said No.”
“It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help.”
Meghan Markle was ripped by Megyn Kelly over the Duchess' recent episode
Director Anthony Mandler worked on Eminem's 'When I'm Gone' music video released in 2005
Princess Diana kept Queen mother out of her Panorama interview
Princess Diana and Dr Hasnat Khan did not unite because of their roots
For her final film the late writer and director Nora Ephron adapted the book into an Oscar-nominated feature film
Meghan Markle talks about going out in the world after bombshell Oprah Winfrey sit-in