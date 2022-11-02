Hypocrite Harry ‘desperate for help now’: ‘Beheaded pals for talking to media!’

File Footage

Prince Harry has been bashed by unnamed sources for asking pals and ex-girlfriends to go on the record, despite ‘going through the roof’ whenever anyone turned to the media.



These revelations have been made by an unnamed source close to The Sun.

The unnamed insider began by admitting, “Harry did reach out. Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately most said No.”

“It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help.”