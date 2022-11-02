Princess Diana denied 'insulting' Queen mother during tell-all interview

Princess Diana refrained from passing on snarky comments on Queen mother during her explosive Panorama interview.
The former Princess of Wales, who sat down with Martin Bashir to discuss her struggles with the Royal Family, 'deliberately' kept Her Majesty's mother out of it.
In a conversation with Kinsey Schofield, author Gareth Russell revealed:"[In the] Martin Bashir interview, apparently he tried to get [Diana] to say something negative about the Queen Mother.
"He kept asking her questions".
He added: "Like a pro, Diana knocked them down."
Diana kept her answers "very beige" and "deliberately uninteresting answers."
Mr Russell added: "[Diana] knew that if she said anything, that was going to take the focus off the story that she was telling."
Diana "deliberately make an effort to dodge Martin Bashir's attempts to get her to insult the Queen Mother in the interview," he noted.
"Smart," replied Kinsey Schofield.
"Smart, really smart," agreed the author.
