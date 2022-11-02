Queen Elizabeth’s cousin joins reality TV series like Prince Harry?

File Footage

The late Queen Elizabeth’s close cousin has just announced her stint in a reality TV E4 series called, The Big Celebrity Detox.



These revelations have been brought to light by an inside source close to the Television industry.

They began by admitting to The Sun, “Princess Olga was a huge signing for The Big Celebrity Detox and certainly brought a regal air to proceedings.”



“She had no airs and graces and threw herself into all the different therapies, which included some stars having to down their own wee.”

“Olga was filming the show when the Queen passed away and that was really difficult for her. She was her cousin and she was given some time off from filming to watch the funeral service.”

“Despite this, Olga gave the show her all and was a really good sport. It will make for some great telly.”