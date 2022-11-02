King Charles 'bewildered' by Meghan Markle consistent 'betrayal'

King Charles III greatly respected Meghan Markle until she decided to step down as a senior royal, says expert.
Christopher Andersen sat down with US Weekly in a recent interview and revealed the monarch is playing close attention to Meghan's podcast, where she has often talked about her traumas in the UK.
He added: “I think — as far as Charles is concerned, specifically — you know, he feels betrayed.”
The expert said: “I mean, he really was very fond of her. And I think he’s somewhat bewildered.”
Anderson added that the Queen was able to see through the Sussexes. Charles, however, was not used to handling this kind of behaviour.
He added: “I don’t think it threw her as much as it has thrown Charles, and understandably so, because this is his son and the daughter-in-law who … [have] said some pretty hurtful things.”
