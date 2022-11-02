 
King Charles had profound affection for Meghan Markle at the start of their relationship

By Web Desk
November 02, 2022
King Charles 'bewildered' by Meghan Markle consistent 'betrayal'

King Charles III greatly respected Meghan Markle until she decided to step down as a senior royal, says expert.

Christopher Andersen sat down with US Weekly in a recent interview and revealed the monarch is playing close attention to Meghan's podcast, where she has often talked about her traumas in the UK.

He added: “I think — as far as Charles is concerned, specifically — you know, he feels betrayed.”

The expert said: “I mean, he really was very fond of her. And I think he’s somewhat bewildered.”

Anderson added that the Queen was able to see through the Sussexes. Charles, however, was not used to handling this kind of behaviour.

He added: “I don’t think it threw her as much as it has thrown Charles, and understandably so, because this is his son and the daughter-in-law who … [have] said some pretty hurtful things.”