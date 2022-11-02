Prince Harry, Meghan Markle appear ‘allergic to happiness’

Prince Harry has been warned that his memoir won’t get a “warm reception” from the general public as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear “allergic to happiness.
The host of the To Di For Daily Podcast, Kinsey Schofield told Express.co.uk that Harry and Meghan Markle make people wonder if they ever had a good day in their life.
“The Royal Family has always been hyper-aware of their image and reputation… the same way Hollywood judges talent on Q scores.
“However, the Firm has suffered far worse than a book ghostwritten by someone who is supposed to be pretending to be Prince Harry."
“Prince Harry would have had a warm reception for this project had he released it fresh off of Megxit but all we've seen from these two is a grievance tour and I think the general public are pretty sick of them both.
“We don't necessarily trust them and we wonder if either one of them has ever had a good day in their life. Are they allergic to happiness?” the expert continued.
