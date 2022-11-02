Prince Harry set to be interviewed by Meghan Markle on Spotify podcast?

file footage

Prince Harry could be planning to appear on his wife Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast Archetypes to promote his own upcoming memoir, a royal expert believes.



Days after Prince Harry’s publishers Penguin Random House shared new details about his book, including the title Spare, royal expert Kinsey Schofield shared with GB News that the Duke of Sussex could potentially be interviewed by his wife.

Talking about Prince Harry’s promotional plans for his memoir, Schofield said, “I'm thinking it's like the usual suspects. I think you might see him sit down with Hoda for NBC in America, you might see him sit down with James Corden again.”

“Maybe even an interview with Meghan on her podcast… I don't think he necessarily needs to do a lot of travelling,” she added.

When asked whether she thinks Prince Harry would return to the UK to promote Spare, Schofield shared, “I would say no. I would say we have created a monster with this, the amount of press we're giving this book.”

Prince Harry’s memoir, which has created a stir with its title being Spare, is set to hit bookshelves on January 10, 2023, and is teased to be full of ‘raw, unflinching honesty’.