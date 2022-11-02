Kate Middleton, who 'always had a hard time at first' could be expecting?

Some royal are wondering whether Kate Middleton is pregnant. The views were expressed after a prominent royal commentator shared a picture of the Princess of Wales and wrote, "When was the last time we saw our beautiful Princess of Wales."

'It has been a while.I was wondering if she could be expecting as she always had a hard time at first," wrote one user.

Instead of dismissing the speculation, the commentator known as According2Taiz answered, "My thoughts".

"Here's hoping," said another user.

Meanwhile, a statement said the Princess of Wales, patron of the Rugby Football League, will attend the England v Papua New Guinea Rugby League World Cup 2021 Quarter Final match on Saturday, November 5 at the DW Stadium in Wigan.

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William are parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.