Kate Middleton, who 'always had a hard time at first' could be expecting?

Some royal are wondering whether Kate Middleton is pregnant. The views were expressed after a prominent royal commentator shared a picture of the Princess of Wales and wrote, "When was the last time we saw our beautiful Princess of Wales."
'It has been a while.I was wondering if she could be expecting as she always had a hard time at first," wrote one user.
Instead of dismissing the speculation, the commentator known as According2Taiz answered, "My thoughts".
"Here's hoping," said another user.
Meanwhile, a statement said the Princess of Wales, patron of the Rugby Football League, will attend the England v Papua New Guinea Rugby League World Cup 2021 Quarter Final match on Saturday, November 5 at the DW Stadium in Wigan.
Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William are parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Julia and her ex-husband Peter Artemiev were married in 2018 and divorced in 2020
"Meghan Markle was polished, passionate and funny, using all her TV-honed skills to present her case"
Amy Winehouse and Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown re among those honoured
Prince Harry won't stop attacking his royal relatives
Shakira shares two sons, Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven with her long-term partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué, 35
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham eyeing 'big money' to compete with the Peltzes, claims source