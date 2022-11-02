Lilibet starts walking: Meghan Markle shares new details about her and Harry's kids

Meghan Markle, who largely remains quiet on information about the lives of her and prince Harry's children, has opened up about her parenting struggles and shared new details about Archie and Lilibet.



The Duchess of Sussex offered an update about daughter Lilibet and son Archie during the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, released on Tuesday.



Meghan revealed: "Lili has just started walking – she's a year and a couple of months old."

She added: "Archie is just over three years old, so I'm in the thick of it…

The Duchess continued: "The morning rush, I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older, but for me it's both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs…

“Then half an hour later Archie's up, I start doing his lunchbox right before he's up, then I'm getting her a little nibble, and my husband's helping me get him downstairs.”

Meghan revealed: "I make breakfast for all three of them, it's very important to me, I love doing it. It just to me feels like it's the greatest way to start the morning, and then it's like feed all of the dogs. It feels like a whirlwind."