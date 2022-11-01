King Charles knows Prince Harry speaks Meghan's words

Prince Harry knows that his loving family won't retaliate to any of his silly move as the Firm knows that the Duke would eventually return to them.



The Duke of Sussex seems to launch new attacks against his royal relatives in his highly-anticipated memoir 'Spare'. The book, set to be out in January next year with publisher Penguin Random House, will feature "raw, unflinching honesty".

Meghan Markle's hubby said his memoir will be a "firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthfully" and is expected to cover his upbringing in the Royal Family, his mothers death and his decision to step down a senior royal with his wife.

However, Angela Levin's hints that Harry won't hold back from attacking his family in his remarks, saying: "He knows full well his family won't attack him in return".

King Charles, Prince William and other senior royals know that Harry would eventually return to them when he comes out of his wife's influence.

Prince Harry, who tied the knot with Meghan in 2018, seemingly sees things from Meghan's eyes instead of using his own intellects and senses. According to some, the Duke looked awkward, tense and nervous during his recent public engagements.