Shakira sparks outrage after fans observed her ‘HORRIFIED’ attitude at Halloween attraction

Shakira left fans disappointed with her latest action as she was spotted jumping the queue at a Halloween attraction called the Tower Of Terror in Barcelona, while other families waited for up to 90 minutes.

According to various Spanish news sites, including 20minutos.com, the Waka Waka hitmaker, 45, her children as well as her friends and their children were ushered to the front.



A witness told Socialité: 'They began to separate everyone, and Shakira appeared with her children and two security agents and they sneaked in.

'Despite people crying out, Shakira doesn't flinch. The organisation said that they let in whoever they wanted," says the journalist.



'The attitude is what horrifies all the attendees. Everyone was outraged because it is a very cr**ppy image.'

Shakira and her long-term partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué, 35, announced their breakup in June, releasing a statement.

They wrote: 'We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.'

The pair share two sons, Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven and he has moved on with a new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 23.



