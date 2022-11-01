Matthew Perry reveals he received ‘nice texts’ from ‘Friends’ cast about memoir

Matthew Perry expressed his wish that Friends co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Courteney Cox, read his book.

During an appearance on Good Morning America to promote his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor revealed he has already received “nice texts” from the cast.

“I've gotten some really nice texts from a few of them already, and the book isn't even out yet,” Perry told the host.

“So hopefully, [I get] more. It’s very important to me that I didn’t go after anyone and I wasn’t gossipy [in the book],” the 17 Again star said.

This comes after Perry previously claimed that his former castmates were not “going to care” about his biography in an interview with GQ.

“Addicts are going to care about this, and fans of ‘Friends’ are going to care about this,” Perry said at the time. “Why would they read it? I don’t know.”

Previously, an insider told OK! Magazine that Perry is “going to unload on the whole crew, which has everyone in a panic.”

He “figures it’s time to come clean not just about his own life, but also about the good, the bad and the ugly things that happened on the Friends set,” added the source.

The 52-year-old star “really couldn’t care less” if his memoir is going to upset Aniston, Cox, and company, the insider stated, adding, "He’s not going to hold back."