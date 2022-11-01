William, Harry's cousin-in-law vows to be 'open book' during reality TV appearance

Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin-in-law has been ringing the alarm for Buckingham Palace as he signed up to join the cast of a reality TV show.

A week after details of Harry's book were released, Mike Tindall - husband of Zara Tindall, has promised to be an ‘open boo; during his appearance on the show, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Daily Mail reported that Mike vowed to be an 'open book' during his appearance on the show.

During The Times interview last year, the former rugby player weighed in on his income. “You always worry about money,” he said.

“I was very fortunate that I had a couple of ambassadorial roles so there's money coming in, but sponsorships won't last forever,” he added.

“You've got to plan and now with a third [child] on the way and what's coming down the line in terms of school fees to pay,” he added.