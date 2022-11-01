 
close
Tuesday November 01, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Camilla admits King Charles 'loves' to make grandchildren 'laugh'

Camilla talks about King Charles's loved up bond with his grand kids

By Web Desk
November 01, 2022
Camilla admits King Charles loves to make grandchildren laugh
Camilla admits King Charles 'loves' to make grandchildren 'laugh'

Queen Consort Camilla once gushed over King Charles' conduct with his grand children.

Speaking on a documentary for King Charles 70th birthday in 2018, she said: “He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours — you know, making funny noises and laughing.”

Sharing an adorable memory of Charles and Prince William's youngest child, Louis, Camilla continued: “We had a picture the other day with Louis pulling on his hair, and he’s not one of those people who says ‘take your hand away’. He loves it.”

Camilla continued: “He’s exceptionally good with very small children and babies. He loves to really make them laugh. Getting them out in the garden and showing them things.”

Speaking with The Telegraph in a 2013 interview, Charles himself shared the joys of being a grandfather.

“It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage [grandchildren]. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful. It is very important to create a bond when they are very young.” 