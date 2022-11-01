Camilla admits King Charles 'loves' to make grandchildren 'laugh'

Queen Consort Camilla once gushed over King Charles' conduct with his grand children.

Speaking on a documentary for King Charles 70th birthday in 2018, she said: “He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours — you know, making funny noises and laughing.”

Sharing an adorable memory of Charles and Prince William's youngest child, Louis, Camilla continued: “We had a picture the other day with Louis pulling on his hair, and he’s not one of those people who says ‘take your hand away’. He loves it.”

Camilla continued: “He’s exceptionally good with very small children and babies. He loves to really make them laugh. Getting them out in the garden and showing them things.”

Speaking with The Telegraph in a 2013 interview, Charles himself shared the joys of being a grandfather.

“It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage [grandchildren]. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful. It is very important to create a bond when they are very young.”