Meghan Markle new role is different from much 'loved' Suits, says TV star

Meghan Markle's truth is available to no one, says Rachel Lugo from The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

Lugo believes that Meghan is 'playing a role' in her life with the Royal Family.

"I stay very impartial to that because no one ever really knows because you can't tell what the press are saying whether it's right.

"There are always two sides, we all loved her when she was in Suits and it's almost like that was a role she was playing and she was then put into the other role with the family."

Speaking further about the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William, Lugo added: "I just hope the two brothers become close again because something could happen at any time and it's just very sad when families become fractured, there's not much you can't talk through, and apologise for."