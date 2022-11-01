Prince Harry asked to name his memoir ‘Victim’ instead of ‘Spare’

file footage

Prince Harry has attracted considerable criticism over his choice of title for his upcoming memoir Spare, and now a royal expert has suggested that the royal should’ve named it ‘Victim’ instead.



Talking to Express UK recently after the confirmation of Prince Harry’s book title by Penguin Random House, expert Jonathan Sacerdoti said that the Duke of Sussex should’ve ‘moved on by now’ given that he has a whole new life in the US with Meghan and their children.

“One would hope that by now, especially with therapy and a new life abroad away from the duties he once had, he’d have moved on and not felt the need to title his book that way,” said Sacerdoti.

He added, “He might as well have called it ‘victim’. It’s a catchy and clever title but quite sad.”

“In fact, he seems keen to tap into the vogue for victimhood that maybe plays well with some of his intended audience,” Sacerdoti further pointed out.

The expert also suggested that Prince Harry seems more of a ‘spare’ in his life with Meghan than he did with the royals; his memoir title refers to the royal phrase ‘heir and spare’ used for Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William, the heir to the throne.