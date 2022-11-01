Meghan Markle has read 'every word' of Prince Harry memoir 'Spare'

Meghan Markle had full control of Prince Harry's memoir titled 'Spare.'

The Duke of Sussex, whose new book is set to release in January, has not even read the draft written by 'ghost writer.'

Royal expert Tom Bower tells Susanna Reid, Tessa Dunlop and Ed Balls on GMB: "He’ll keep his princely title, it’s Meghan I’m after.

"His book is really Meghan’s. Meghan is the person who has dictated this agenda."

Balls responded: "The book is by Harry. It’s not even by Meghan!"

Bower refused: "Do you think he’s read it? It's ghost-written.

"Meghan has actually read every word. Meghan is highly intelligent, very sophisticated."

"Queen saw through her. William saw through her, Charles saw through her, Diana’s brother Charles Spencer saw through her, she was adventurous, who came here to make fame and fortune, gone back to America, is exploiting her royal title, is making money out of causing misery."