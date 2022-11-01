Prince Harry’s true feelings about release of Spare disclosed

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who has announced to release his upcoming memoir Spare in January next, is reportedly ‘tortured’ about it.
Royal expert Tina Brown has claimed that Archie and Lilibet father is in a ‘bind’ and ‘tortured’ about the release of highly controversial book because there will be ‘no way back’ once it is published.
Prince Harry has signed a multi-million deal with the publisher for writing the book.
She told The Telegraph, per Sky News, "They've taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he's supposed to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal."
The author of The Palace Papers went on to say, "But now he's actually tortured about it because he understands there is no way back if he does it. If the book continues, I don't think there is any way for Harry to return."
