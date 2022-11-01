Shahbaz Gill's name added to no-fly list

Chief of Staff of former prime minister Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill, leaves a district court after the hearing in Islamabad, on August 22, 2022. — Online

PTI senior leader Shahbaz Gill's name has been added to the no-fly list, sources privy to the matter said Tuesday.

Sources said that Gill's name has been added to the Exit Control List (ECL) after approval from the cabinet at the request of Islamabad's district administration.

It may be noted that the PTI leader has been facing sedition charges for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks via a private TV channel show, but managed to secure bail by the IHC on September 15.

Gill, who is PTI Chairman Imran Khan's chief of staff, was in detention for over a month after his arrest in August, in the treason case was filed against him. The case against Gill is registered under Sections 124-A (sedition), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The PTI had been insistent in demanding the party leader's bail, alleging that he is facing humiliation, torture and sexual abuse in police custody.



Multiple proceedings on pleas seeking and challenging Gill's physical remand for interrogations were held with the defence contending that the politician wasn't physically or mentally fit to undergo physical remand.

United Kingdom-based international non-governmental organisation for human rights Amnesty International had also expressed concern about the alleged torture being inflicted on Gill during detention.