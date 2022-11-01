Nicola Peltz talks 'dream' family with Brooklyn as Victoria Beckham gets 'relegated'

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are thinking to expand their family.
The Transformers actress recently spoke with Sunday Times magazine Style and talked about her family planning goals with chef husband.
"He wants kids yesterday. I think in a couple of years. We definitely want a big family. He has three siblings, I have seven," she said in an interview with The Sunday Times magazine Style.
When asked if she would have eight children, the Transformers star said: "It's a lot but... I don't know."
Nicola added: "We want to adopt some kids, have some of our own. That would be the dream."
It comes after TV presenter Ulrika Johnson warned Victoria Beckham to resolve her feud with Nicola before she gives birth to their grand children.
"I do feel for Victoria Beckham. She’s enduring what every mother fears. As a fellow mum of four children, I know that family is everything," she wrote in her column with The Sun.
"Victoria won’t be the only mother, by any stretch of the imagination, who finds her role as the main woman in her son’s life diminished.
"In short, she has been relegated. And, of course, that is the natural order of things. It’s what eventually happens as families evolve," Ulrika noted.
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir’s title and cover photo seems to suggest that he is still ‘full of resentment’
Back in May, Kendall Jenner went viral for her awkward cucumber-cutting style
Cheating rumours began floating after Instagram model Rojean Kar claimed earlier in October that Scott had cheated on...
Kanye West also declared to buy his close friend Candace Owens's husband's social site: Parler
Previously, the trio dressed up as the Power Puff Girls in 2021
Tracee Ellis Ross celebrated her 50th pre-birthday celebration on Halloween