Nicola Peltz talks 'dream' family with Brooklyn as Victoria Beckham gets 'relegated'

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are thinking to expand their family.

The Transformers actress recently spoke with Sunday Times magazine Style and talked about her family planning goals with chef husband.

"He wants kids yesterday. I think in a couple of years. We definitely want a big family. He has three siblings, I have seven," she said in an interview with The Sunday Times magazine Style.

When asked if she would have eight children, the Transformers star said: "It's a lot but... I don't know."

Nicola added: "We want to adopt some kids, have some of our own. That would be the dream."

It comes after TV presenter Ulrika Johnson warned Victoria Beckham to resolve her feud with Nicola before she gives birth to their grand children.

"I do feel for Victoria Beckham. She’s enduring what every mother fears. As a fellow mum of four children, I know that family is everything," she wrote in her column with The Sun.

"Victoria won’t be the only mother, by any stretch of the imagination, who finds her role as the main woman in her son’s life diminished.

"In short, she has been relegated. And, of course, that is the natural order of things. It’s what eventually happens as families evolve," Ulrika noted.